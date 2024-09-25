Biden Administration Bans Chinese-Made Tech From US Internet-Connected Cars

On September 23, 2024, the Biden administration announced sweeping new regulations that would ban software and hardware developed by Chinese companies from being installed on internet- connected cars sold in the United States. According to the

Today, President Biden is announcing strong action to protect America from the national security risks associated with connected vehicle technologies from countries of concern.

The proposed ban would apply to cars, trucks, and buses used on public roads, but not those confined to off-road use in the agriculture sector. That distinction makes little sense, as an internet-connected tractor has the same ability to create security breaches as any other connected vehicle, but if you are seeking consistency in government policies, you will often be disappointed. Perhaps the farm implements industry does not employ as many lobbyists as the automotive industry does.

