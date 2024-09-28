Beyond the Skies: The Patriots on the Ground Keeping the Miramar Air Show Alive

While all eyes will be glued on the skies, it's the patriots on the ground who have kept the show running for so many yearsat MCAS Miramar attracted thousands of people on Saturday, where people gathered to watch the military's aviation prowess on full display. A safe assumption to make about any air show is that the main attraction will be up in the skies. Sometimes, however, it's the people on the ground that make all the difference.

Blackbird Flight Wear sells aviation toys, keychains, and other merchandise. Perhaps the main appeal, though, is the apparel featuring hand-drawn artwork of all sorts of military aircraft. "We woke up at 4 in the morning just to drive over here," said Diaz. His family has been coming to the air show for the past five years, including Diaz's 6-year-old son, Donovan, whose first air show was when he was 1 year old.

