The 1980 crime comedy classic starring John Belushi and Dan Akroyd and the 1992 Midwestern townie adventure with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are both terrific. To this day.

‘Megalopolis’ review: Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million, 4-decade passion project is a zero-star, wacko disaster Akroyd wrote the script with Harold Ramis originally for John Belushi to star as Peter Venkman. When Belushi died, he turned to another Not Ready For Primetime Player — his pal Murray. Eddie Murphy’s movies have grossed $6.7 billion worldwide. Thanks to “Elf,” “Barbie” and “The Lego Movie,” Will Ferrell’s big screen oeuvre has grossed about $6 billion.50 years on, can ‘Saturday Night Live’ ever return to its glory days?

