Beyond 'SNL': A Look at The Show's Surprisingly Rich Cinematic History

The 1980 crime comedy classic starring John Belushi and Dan Akroyd and the 1992 Midwestern townie adventure with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are both terrific. To this day.
‘Megalopolis’ review: Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million, 4-decade passion project is a zero-star, wacko disaster Akroyd wrote the script with Harold Ramis originally for John Belushi to star as Peter Venkman. When Belushi died, he turned to another Not Ready For Primetime Player — his pal Murray. Eddie Murphy’s movies have grossed $6.7 billion worldwide. Thanks to “Elf,” “Barbie” and “The Lego Movie,” Will Ferrell’s big screen oeuvre has grossed about $6 billion.50 years on, can ‘Saturday Night Live’ ever return to its glory days?
SNL Movies Comedy Film History The Blues Brothers Wayne's World
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Twisty New ‘V/H/S/Beyond’ Trailer Goes Beyond Disturbing and Unnervinga skull in a galaxy eating a little guy on the V/H/S BEYOND poster
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Justin Long Returns To Body Horror In First Look at His 'V/H/S Beyond' SegmentJustin-Long-in-Tusk
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »