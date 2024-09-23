Beyond Lithium-Ion: New Battery Chemistries Power Grid Storage and Industrial Markets

Batteries for electric cars need to be compact enough to fit within the chassis. They need to be energy-dense to provide enough power to accelerate quickly. They have to be able to charge rapidly to satisfy the needs of drivers, but not so heavy that they make us feel like we are driving tanks. To satisfy all those criteria, batteries for electric cars almost always rely on some form of lithium-ion chemistry.
Flow batteries are manufactured differently than lithium-ion batteries. “I would say that our manufacturing process is much more akin to… an automotive manufacturing process than to electronics manufacturing process,” Higgins said. “Essentially, it is assembling batteries that are made out of plastic tanks, pumps, fans, tubing.
“Right now, we manufacture our batteries in Thailand,” Higgins said. “The process and wages are all fair wages and we follow all relevant environmental and labor standards.” The largest sources of bromine come from the Dead Sea or within the United States. The zinc comes from Northern Europe, the United States, or Canada. The flow batteries typically undergo an annual maintenance program to replace components that wear out or fail, something that’s not possible with many other battery types.
For maintenance, CMBlu Energy recommends regular visual inspections, including checking the pumps and valves and looking for leaks. The maintenance requirements are relatively minimal. Some of the performance monitoring for leaks is automated, as is data collection on pressure and temperature. The electrolyte needs to be rejuvenated approximately every 10 years, depending on the environmental conditions of the installation.
