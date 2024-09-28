Beyond Betts & Freeman: 3 X-Factors For Dodgers’ 2024 Postseason Success

For the Los Angeles Dodgers to make a deep run in 2024, they’ll need more than just their marquee names to perform. Here are three players that can be potential x-factors for the Boys in Blue this October.

On the starting pitching front, the Dodgers will need someone to take the mound and pitch like an ace. Despite the staff depleted by injuries, someone will have to take the ball in the playoffs, and they will need to do a better job than three-time Cy Young Award winner and former NL MVP Clayton Kershaw did in

Edman’s ability to switch-hit allows manager Dave Roberts to shuffle the lineup based on matchups, and his defensive prowess—whether patrolling center field or filling in at shortstop—makes him indispensable. He’s a Gold Glove-caliber defender and a threat on the basepaths, going 6-for-6 in stolen bases for the Dodgers.

However, the second half has seen a resurgence. Since the All-Star break, Lux has batted an impressive .294 with 7 home runs and 25 RBIs, showing flashes of the player many believed he could become. Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros for the final out in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. second Tommy John surgery

