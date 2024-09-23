Beyoncé X Levi’S Collaboration Announced On Instagram

A Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration was just announced via Instagram on Sept. 23. Details about the collection are like water in the desert: scarce, but not impossible to find. Judging by the yeehaw-fueled rise ofRead on for everything we know about the Beyoncé x Levi's collaboration, and check back often for updates.

Beyoncé, for her part, has not shared the announcement—or any other nod to the collection—at press time.Considering that Levi's is one of the oldest denim companies in the United States, and that it's celebrity-beloved for its 501s, Beyoncé x Levi's is almost guaranteed to include a lot of jeans. Going by the lyrics to"Levii's Jeans," you could even guess that they'll be in slim, body-hugging silhouettes.

This is all speculation so far. Beyoncé and Levi's haven't shared more than the collaboration illustration on Instagram: no behind-the-scenes shots from the design studio, no official press release, nothing. If Beyoncé's recent fashion choices are any clues, the lineup could include aGreat question! Alas, Beyoncé x Levi's does not yet have a release date. In fact, the announcement didn't include any indication regarding when the collection would reach stores.

Beyoncé Levi's Collaboration Denim Fashion

