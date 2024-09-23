Beyoncé Stars in New Sir Davis Tequila Commercial

. The nearly two-minute ad cued to Betty Davis’ 1974 soul funk classic “They Say I’m Different” opens with the singer in a long platinum wig and black cocktail dress posing on a white table as fans blow her hair around just so, a glass of the premium brown close at hand, of course.That portion is dubbed “The Muse,” and it includes footage of Bey shooting herself in the mirror using an old handheld 8MM movie camera as someone works on her hair and makeup.

There are the obligatory hero shots of SirDavis being poured into a cocktail glass, followed by Queen Bey busting through a set of swinging bar doors — this time boasting a shorter, shoulder-length platinum ‘do — and making a series of hand gestures toward camera.In “The Founder” section, Bey’s long hair is back and she slips off her high-heeled shoes and relaxes her look by undoing the top few buttons on her black shirt.

