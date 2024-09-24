Beware Of Fake Shiba Inu (SHIB) Treat Tokens, Says Official Warning

The popular meme coin Shiba Inu has one of the largest communities in the crypto world, encompassing millions of investors and proponents.“Shibarians, Shibizens, and all members of the wider crypto space” to be extra cautious due to fake Treat tokens that are endorsed by scammers.“This is a reminder that some groups are pushing a fake Treat token claiming to be part of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem.with those non-existing tokens.

“If you’re unsure about any information or token, always verify through trusted sources within the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. Stay safe and protect your assets, ShibArmy.that some scammers have been misusing the name of Ryoshi to attract attention and thus deceive members within the ecosystem.“We urge all ShibArmy members to remain vigilant, stay alert, and question anything that seems suspicious.

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk.

Shiba Inu SHIB Fake Tokens Treat Token Cryptocurrency Scams

