Berkeley Voters To Decide On Measures Addressing Air Quality And Gas Consumption

BERKELEY — A number of measures appearing on Berkeley ’s November ballot focus on improving community health and wellness, from extending a tax on sugary beverages to increasing another meant to fund improvements to city parks, trees and landscaping.
The measure received pushback from city officials, including Mayor Jesse Arreguin, who at a July City Council meeting said the proposal is an “unreasonable measure” with an uncertain price tag. If approved by a simple majority of voters, the measure would take effect Jan 1, 2025, and is estimated to generate $26.7 million in its first year, increasing annually until it expires in 2050. The tax revenue would go into a special fund to be largely spent on building decarbonization and converting natural gas.
In addition to potentially exposing the city to litigation, opponents assert “the technology simply doesn’t exist yet” for all organizations and businesses that would be impacted by the tax to make the transition away from natural gas in a cost effective way. If approved by two-thirds of voters, the tax is expected to raise an additional $5.6 million annually until repealed. The ballot measure calls for maintaining facilities and services with a priority around weekend and evening hours, expanding programming for youth, older adults and job seekers, and improving infrastructure including access for people with disabilities, the Wi-Fi system and library website.
“All Berkeley residents deserve beautiful parks, a resilient waterfront, and an ecologically sustainable and biodiverse city,” read an argument in favor of the measure drafted by councilmembers. “Berkeley’s parks are environmental justice and climate equity in action. It’s our turn to contribute to the legacy.”
