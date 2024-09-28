Bengals Place Trent Brown on Injured Reserve With Season-Ending Knee Injury

The Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve Saturday. Brown sustained a season-ending injury after tearing his patellar tendon in his right knee.More News: NFL Week 4 Game-by-Game Expert PredictionsThe right tackle was carted off the field during the Bengals ' Week 3 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Amarius Mims replaced Brown last week and he will likely line up across from Orlando Brown for the rest of the season.

The ninth-year has played with a number of NFL teams throughout his career. Brown's career began in 2015 with the San Francisco 49ers as a seventh-round pick.He was then traded to the New England Patriots in 2018. Brown played a versatile role with the Patriots on their journey to their sixth Super Bowl that season.After his stint with the Patriots, he landed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2019. He received a four-year, $66 million deal with the Raiders.

