Bengals Look To Break Out Against Struggling Commanders

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need a win and tonight is the perfect opportunity to pick one up. They'll be boosted by the return of Tee Higgins and the defense — which has been so good — gets to face a rookie QB.It's been a rather precarious start to the season for both the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals , but with a chance to build some momentum with a big win on Monday Night Football , you can be sure we'll get both teams' best efforts.
The Bengals' defense has been solid through two weeks — despite the 0-2 record — giving up just 295.5 yards of total offense , 128.5 passing yards , and just 30.4% on third-down . This is a team that should have no issues confusing Jayden Daniels at the line of scrimmage and forcing him into a few mistakes.
With much of the focus on Ja'Marr Chase and the volume of targets he sees, Higgins can — and usually does — make the most of his opportunities with limited targets.
