Beloved Dallas Radio Personality Sam Putney Dies At 76

Putney was part of the top-rated Skip Murphy and Company Morning Show on K-104 FM in the 1990s and 2000sPutney, 76, was known for years as a news personality and singer on a top-rated morning radio show in Dallas .“I don’t care how old you were, what age group, what demo of audience, everybody loved Sam Putney ,” Nanette Lee said.

Putney grew up in Houston graduating from Jack Yates High School in 1966 and went on to work in radio in Los Angeles and WBAP in Dallas too, after his time at K-104.“Sam liked to make music,” Lee added. “He could sing this song, and it was stupid as hell, but it was so funny, and it would just make us feel good. But the community loved him because he knew how to connect,” Haze said.

Radio Personality Dallas K-104 FM Sam Putney Obituary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beloved Dallas Radio Personality Sam Putney Passes AwayDallas radio icon Sam Putney, known for his work on the top-rated Skip Murphy and Company Morning Show on K104 FM, has passed away at the age of 76. Putney's colleagues remember him fondly as a beloved news personality and singer who brought joy to listeners.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Friends and former colleagues remember Dallas radio legend Sam PutneyThe family of longtime Dallas radio personality Sam Putney confirmed his passing on Monday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Friends and former colleagues remember Dallas radio legend Sam PutneyThe family of longtime Dallas radio personality Sam Putney confirmed his passing on Monday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Friends and former colleagues remember Dallas radio legend Sam PutneyThe family of longtime Dallas radio personality Sam Putney confirmed his passing on Monday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Friends and former colleagues remember Dallas radio legend Sam PutneyThe family of longtime Dallas radio personality Sam Putney confirmed his passing on Monday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Friends and former colleagues remember Dallas radio legend Sam PutneyThe family of longtime Dallas radio personality Sam Putney confirmed his passing on Monday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »