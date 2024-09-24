Belinda Takes a Tumble at Paris Fashion Week, Anitta Comes to the Rescue

may've just realized she should stick to singing ... after taking an unfortunate tumble during a runway show at Paris Fashion Week .
Check it out ... the Spanish-Mexican star is strutting her stuff for the L'Oreal show in the city of lights when she trips and falls to her knees in the middle of the runway.The singer -- who you may know for her appearance in the Disney Channel Original Movie"The Cheetah Girls 2" -- is then rescued by Brazilian singer. You can see Anitta rushing to help Belinda on her feet before finishing her own catwalk ... not missing a single beat in the process.
Belinda took to Instagram again, this time to thank Anitta for her kindness on the runway ... sharing another unfortunate clip of her fall.She added ..."It doesn't matter how many times you fall, what matters is how you get up." Belinda was one of many big names to participate in the L'Oreal show, which was themed"Walk Your Worth" and took place outside the Place de l'Opéra in Paris Monday.Good on Belinda for shaking off her slip while surrounded by some of the biggest names in the industry ... couldn't have been easy!!!
Paris Fashion Week Belinda Anitta Runway Fall L'oreal
