Belichick Compares Rhamondre Stevenson To John Riggins

have started off the season with a 1-2 record. After suffering a 24-3 blowout loss to the New York Jets in Week 3, some of the hype about being a sleeper team to watch has died off.
Rhamondre Stevenson, fresh off of signing a major four-year, $36 million contract extension during the offseason, has been very good. "This guy kinda reminds me of John Riggins when Riggins was with the Jets when he was younger. It's hard to get Stevenson on the ground. It was hard to get Riggins on the ground. Oftentimes, the tackle was just pushing him out of bounds. can run around them, and he can run through them. He's got great power, balance. He's a strong guy. This cut right here, for a big guy, is really good. He attacks the defender and tries to get the defender to overcommit, which he does.
Along with comparison Stevenson to Riggins, Belichick also dropped a Corey Dillon comparison for him.
