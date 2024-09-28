Belgian Leaders and Abuse Survivors Confront Pope Francis Over Church's Sins

En un día brutal para el frágil y envejecido papa Francisco, el rey de Bélgica, su primer ministro y el rector de la universidad católica que lo invitó a venir arremetieron contra la Iglesia por una serie de pecados: por encubrir casos de abusos sexuales cometidos por clérigos y por estar muy rezagada en la aceptación de las mujeres y de la comunidad LGBTQ+.

Pero el tono puso al descubierto lo mucho que el escándalo de abusos sigue siendo profundamente doloroso en Bélgica, donde dos décadas de revelaciones de abusos y encubrimientos sistemáticos han devastado la credibilidad del clero y han contribuido a un declive general de la religión católica y de la influencia de la alguna vez poderosa Iglesia. En general, las víctimas acogieron con satisfacción las palabras de la Iglesia y del Estado.

Pope Francis Belgium Abuse Sexual Abuse Catholic Church

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In rare rebuke, Belgian leaders blast Pope for church sex abuse cover-upIn September 2010, a 200-page report released by the Belgian church detailed hundreds of incidents, but victims and advocates assert that these findings merely scratched the surface of a much larger scandal.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Pope Blasted by Belgian PM and King for Church's Sex Abuse Cover-UpAs Pope Francis' visit to Belgium continues, survivors are pushing for more than words from the Catholic Church's leader.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Pope Francis embarks on his longest trip yet as Catholic Church pivots to AsiaHe is 87 years old and in recent years has battled health difficulties and begun using a wheelchair. But Pope Francis is embarking on the longest trip of his pontificate.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Pope Francis embarks on his longest trip yet as Catholic Church pivots to AsiaHe is 87 years old and in recent years has battled health difficulties and begun using a wheelchair. But Pope Francis is embarking on the longest trip of his pontificate.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Pope Francis in Papua New Guinea reaches out to 'peripheries' of Catholic ChurchFrancis, 87, began a 12-day, four-country, two-continent tour last week.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Pope to bring in a ton of humanitarian aid to remote Papua New Guinea as he celebrates peripheryPope Francis is honoring the Catholic Church of the peripheries in Papua New Guinea.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »