Beetlejuice Sequel Reigns at Box Office for Third Straight Weekend

The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a Warner Bros. release with Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning as stars, has earned more than $226 million domestically in its three weeks after a monster opening of $110 million — the third best of the year — and a second weekend of $51.6 million. It has now earned $329.8 million globally.
But for "Beetlejuice," the box office was in a quiet phase that is expected to break when " Joker: Folie à Deux " dances its way onto the big screen on Oct. 4. The year's second-highest grosser " Deadpool & Wolverine " remained in the top 5 in its ninth weekend with another $3.9 million and a domestic total of $627 million. Only Pixar's "Inside Out 2" has earned more.
Beetlejuice Box Office Tim Burton Hollywood Movies
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »