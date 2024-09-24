‘Beetlejuice’ Remains Box Office King For Third Weekend

The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Third place went to the James McAvoy horror “Speak No Evil,” which came in at $5.9 million in its second week for a total of $21.5 million. “September has been a bit of a sleepy month and with around 47% of the revenue being generated by this single film,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “Fortunately, October is on track to deliver interesting blockbusters.”

The Demi Moore-starring, Coralie Fargeat-directed body horror “The Substance,” which made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival, brought in $3.1 million on limited screens in its first weekend for the sixth spot.

Box Office Beetlejuice Transformers: One Movie Releases Hollywood

