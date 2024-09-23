Beetlejuice 2 Remains Box Office King For Third Week In A Row

Say his name three times because he just won the weekend box office . "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the legacy sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy, took the No. 1 slot at the box office for the third week in a row, earning $26 million, according to studio estimates.

Also making an impact on the box office was Demi Moore’s much talked about body horror film, "The Substance", which earned the sixth spot at $3.1 million, and only projected across limited screens in its first weekend. "Am I Racist?" where conservative columnist Matt Walsh goes undercover as a "DEI trainee" – earned the seventh spot with $2.9 million.

