Beetlejuice 2 Reigns at Box Office for Third Straight Weekend

The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.The Tim Burton legacy sequel to his 1988 horror comedy topped the North American box office charts for the third straight weekend with $26 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.It edged out the animated new release “Transformers: One,” which brought in $25 million.

On the whole, the box office was in a quiet phase that is expected to break when “ Joker: Folie à Deux ” dances its way onto the big screen on Oct. 4.

Beetlejuice 2 Box Office Tim Burton Hollywood Movie Success

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice handily wins the box office box officeBeetlejuice Beetlejuice had a scary good opening weekend with $110 million. Deadpool & Wolverine and Reagan round out the top three.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ jolts box office with $110 million opening weekendAfter 36 years of waiting, the juice is finally loose again in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” this time racking up $110 million in its premiere weekend.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' jolts box office with $110 million opening weekendThe long-awaited Tim Burton sequel is the third-best opening weekend of the year, only behind box office triumphs “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool &…

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Blows Past Expectations in Domestic Box Office DebutMichael Keaton smirking as Beetlejuice in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office Setting All-Time Records 36 Years After Original's ReleaseMichael Keaton with His Eyes Popping Out of His Head in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in Front of Money

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Domestic Box Office Conjures Tim Burton's Second-Biggest DebutTim Burton and Michael Keaton on the set of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »