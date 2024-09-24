Beckinsale's 'Canary Black' Trailer Sees Her Betrayed by Terrorists

The video introduces Beckinsale ’s Avery Graves as she tries to save her husband from the terrorists, who blackmail her into betraying her country to acquire highly classified information for them. The trailer also highlights the film’s action-packed sequences, while teasing the challenges she will face.

Canary Black is directed by Pierre Morel from a screenplay written by Matthew Kennedy. Joining Beckinsale are Ray Stevenson, Rupert Friend, Jaz Hutchins, Goran Kostic, and Ben Mills. The film is executive produced by Beckinsale, Brandt Wrightsman, Pieter Engels, Bharatha Gangasani, Pierre Morel, Chad Moore, Ron Cundy, Matthew Dwyer, Chris Rasmussen, Jonathan Levin, Alastair Burlingham, and Gary Raskin.

“A top CIA operative, Avery Graves, is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband,” reads the official synopsis. “Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

