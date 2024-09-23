Bears Still Searching For Answers After Week 3 Loss

Week 3 was, again, not the result the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams were looking for. This isn't the column I wanted to write, again. But you have to Bear with this team if you're a Chicago fan. First off, you don't really have a choice. So much was made about the additions made to the roster and yet somehow, not enough understanding is being given to the fact that the offense is almost entirely new, including the offensive coordinator. It is a frustrating watch.

But that well-balanced drive with multiple concepts, utilizing multiple offensive weapons, was the Bears' best of the afternoon. The fact that a drive like that ended in a score isn't a coincidence. That drive is what this offense should look like all the time. It has the capability of doing so if both Waldron and Williams can contain themselves. Yes, Williams has a big-time arm, but there's no reason that on third-and-4, Williams needs to air it out.

