Bears' Offensive Line Struggles Exposed in Week 3 Loss to Colts

The Bears ' offense has been dismal out the gate, and while there's certainly blame to be placed on Williams, it seems much of the issues are the result of some lackluster play from the guys in the trenches.

The struggles of Chicago’s offensive line were perfectly encapsulated during one moment in the Week 3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The team ran 10 plays from within the 20-yard line on a drive during the second quarter, but they failed to score. The final play of the unsuccessful sequence came from the one-yard line. Williams pitched the ball to D'Andre Swift who attempted to sneak into the end zone, but was immediately swarmed by Colts defenders, resulting in a 12-yard loss.

Williams was sacked four times Sunday, bringing his season tally to 13. With such little time to work with in the pocket, it's been difficult for the rookie to find his footing at the next level.Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

