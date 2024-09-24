Bears Offense Fizzles Under Caleb Williams and Shane Waldron

All of the hype and hoopla surrounding the Chicago Bears offense under No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has quickly fizzled. After escaping Week 1 with a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans despite zero offensive touchdowns, the Bears dropped consecutive road games to the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, scoring just 29 total points in those defeats.

Facing first and goal at the Indianapolis 4-yard line with the game tied at 0-0, Waldron called not one, not two, not three, but four straight runs. The plays went for two yards, one yard, no gain, and -11 yards. It’s the 4th and goal disasterclass option that made Bears fans irate. This play was DOA, but one of the iconic images of the 2024 NFL season is this still shot of almost the entire Bears OL on the ground.

