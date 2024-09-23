Bear Named 'Junior' Takes Up Residence Under California Home

A bear named"Junior" has been hiding out in the crawlspace under a home on the southern edge of Angeles National Forest , where bear sightings are not unusual.He mostly minds his own business, leaves late at night and comes back home early in the morning without bothering anyone.Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.The resident living in the crawlspace under the Neslers' home in the San Gabriel Valley foothills is a black bear.

"He comes in, apparently, around 5, 5:30 in the morning and leaves late at night," said Susan Nesler."He hasn’t caused any problems for us, other than we need to get him to leave, for safety's sake.""We would wait for the bear to leave the crawlspace," said Kevin Howells, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife."And then, I'd work with the homeowner to maybe get that space boarded up with something more robust.

California's black bear population has been on the rise over the last two decades, growing from an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 in the early 1980s to between 25,000 and 30,000 -- and that's a conservative estimate, according to the state department of fish and wildlife.

Bear California Wildlife Homeowner Angeles National Forest

