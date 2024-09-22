Beanless Coffee: A Sustainable Solution for a Growing Problem?

New types of alternative coffee are making strides across the market, and one of these new “beanless” coffees is made by Atomo . These new coffee substitutes are meant to taste just like traditional coffee while also packing the same caffeinated punch. Traditionally, though, coffee substitutes just haven’t been able to hit all those marks. Atomo might be one of the first to change that. And there’s a good reason for these alternative coffee options, too.

That aside, though, beanless coffee could also help with incoming regulations, like the EU’s upcoming regulation set for December, which will effectively outlaw the sale of products, including coffee, if they cannot prove they aren’t linked to deforestation. As such, a lot of bigger companies are paying attention to the alternative coffee industry to see what kinds of things companies like Atomo are cooking up.

Coffee Sustainability Deforestation Climate Change Atomo

