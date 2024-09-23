BC's Political Landscape in Flux: From Carbon Tax to Fractured Parties

is a high-impact event that is difficult to predict under normal circumstances but in retrospect appears to have been inevitable, or an event that comes as a surprise, has a major impact, and is often rationalized with the benefit of hindsight as having been unavoidable., a centre-right party that was in power in BC from 2001 to 2017, introduced North America’s first carbon tax in 2008.

On August 18, 2022, BC Liberal member Jon Rustad, elected as a member in 2005, was kicked out of their caucus by leader Kevin Falcon due to questioning the science of climate change. In February 2023, the BC Liberals changed their name to BC United. On February 16, 2023, John Rustad crossed the floor and became a member of the BC Conservatives, who had been without a seat — ever — and became the leader of the BC Conservatives on March, 31, 2023.

Federally, we had Chuck Cadman, a past conservative member, but re-elected as an independent in 2004. And of course Jody Wilson-Raybold, a past Liberal member and Attorney General for Canada, re-elected as independent in 2019. A number if former BC Liberals/BC United members are currently running as independents or unattached. If a few get elected, that could mean one or more independents or unattached could hold the balance of power. That has never happened before in BC.

