Batwheels Returns for Season 2 with New Adventures and Familiar Faces

Batman 's team of vehicles is back for new adventures with Batwheels . The animated TV show serves as a unique expansion of the iconic DC hero franchise, shifting the focus away from The Dark Knight, voiced by four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke, to his and the rest of the Bat-Family's various vehicles, all brought to life by the Batcomputer. Together, they form the Batwheels , a new crime-fighting team led by the Batmobile, who goes by Bam for short.

With the latest season back on the air on Cartoon Network and Max, Screen Rant interviewed Jacob Bertrand to discuss Batwheels season 2, how he's grown with Bam between seasons, how his experience on Cobra Kai has influenced his performance as the team leader, the challenges of trying out singing for the show, and diving further into the world of DC Comics as he tries to become better versed in the source material.

Jacob Bertrand: Yeah, I think Bam, as much as he is team leader, he is kind of this older brother role, which is so much fun to get to play. He is definitely the leader of this group, but yeah, I guess the team building aspect on Cobra Kai 100% did help. Bam is so much softer and a better communicator than I would say anyone on Cobra Kai is.

Jacob Bertrand: Yeah, it is cool because that is an original team of sorts. It's just so much fun to get the opportunity to do these sorts of things, to get to film with Solomon Grundy, with Nightwing's bike and Green Arrow's plane. It's so cool to see how they come up with all this stuff, but it makes sense in the world. I love it.

Jacob Bertrand: Yes, having seen the show, and knowing what it's supposed to look like, and the vibe that they're going for, that definitely really helps. Jacob Bertrand: Oh man, this season, I do love the Gotham Guardians. They're such fun, those episodes, I just see it so vividly in my head. I think what's been another really good one — I don't know if I'm allowed to say this — when we go up against Professor Zoom, I loved those episodes. There was just a very distinct lesson for each one, everybody gets highlighted. That's something that I found to be really fun to get to experience.

Jacob Bertrand: You know, it's funny, but that's exactly what I do. I have not practiced. For some reason, when I get the scripts and I see that I have a song, I'm so nervous about it that I don't want to go take it to someone and help me practice it. So, you've talked though about how nervous it can be to sing, but you also seem open to the idea of more. Have you had any thoughts about bringing singing to live-action, especially since there are so many movie musicals still coming out these days?

Do you think you would take that opportunity to try and improvise, or do you think, because it's a younger audience, you would try and stick to the script with everybody? The Future Of Batwheels Looks Very Bright In Bertrand's Mind "...there's just so much they can do." So this show seems like it could go on forever. Even if they don't pull from the comics, there's still so much material to mine here. What do you think the future looks like for this show?

So, as we all age, our voices change, and Bam is someone who is not a kid, per se, especially since he's a car, but he is a younger character. With your own growing up and your voice changing, how has that impacted your performance in the booth?

