Batman: The Brave and the Bold To Showcase Classic Gadgets Never Seen On Screen

The DCU 's Batman : The Brave and the Bold will be Batman 's first chance in a long time to use some famous comic book gadgets that have never made it to a live-action movie. The upcoming movie Batman : The Brave and the Bold will be The Dark Knight's first true appearance in the newly-formed DCU headed by James Gunn, following the release of Superman: Legacy.
9 Freeze Grenades A versatile tool adapted from Mr. Freeze's technology One of the coolest aspects of Batman in the comics is his ability to adapt to and learn from his enemies' powers. In the case of Mr. Freeze, the same cryogenic technology that powers his trademark freeze ray is adapted into grenade form by Batman to form the freeze grenades. Upon detonation, these small non-lethal bombs instantly cover an area in rock-solid frost.
7 Heated Batarangs A red-hot variation of Batman's most classic weapon The humble Batarang is easily the most iconic piece of Batman's typical arsenal, showing up in some form or another in essentially every cinematic Batman appearance. While the basic form of these throwing weapons are handy enough on their own, in the comics, Batman is known to use several clever variations of them to accomplish specific tasks.
5 Projectile Ears A creative last-resort for Batman One of the coolest aspects of Batman's gadgetry is its integration into his suit, with no square inch of his costume being left without a practical purpose. That even includes the trademark pointy bat ears of Batman's iconic cowl, which aren't always just for mere decoration.
Batman DCU Gadgets Live Action Comic Books
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »