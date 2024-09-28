Batman Beyond’s Batsuit Gets A Schematic Illustration Revealing Its Tech

In DC Comics ’ futuristic world of Batman Beyond , Bruce Wayne created an incredibly powerful and high-tech batsuit that he passed on to his successor, Terry McGinnis, resulting in a totally different version of The Dark Knight that immediately became a hit with fans of the original Caped Crusader. In new concept art , Terry’s state-of-the-art batsuit gets a schematic-like illustration, revealing what’s under the hood of one of Batman’s most unique and iconic costume designs.

Uploading artwork featuring other popular Batman-adjacent heroes and villains, Huy has drawn The Dark Knight in the style of his upcoming Absolute Universe redesign, illustrated multiple Batman rogues drenched in heavy shadow and eye-popping color, and even given Terry McGinnis’ Batman more costume options than he could possibly wear, solidifying Huy as an artist worth following.

Related Terry McGinnis' Replacement as Batman Beyond Was the Perfect Choice to Blow Bat-Family Fans' Minds Most fans don't know that an unexpected member of the Bat-Family donned the futuristic Batman Beyond cowl after Terry McGinnis's untimely death.

Batman Beyond Batsuit Terry Mcginnis Concept Art Superhero Design

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ben Affleck's Batman Broke DC's Worst Batsuit Trend For Only 1 MovieBen Affleck’s Batman Replacement Is Now Confirmed 1 Year After His Final DC Universe Appearance

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Batman Upgrades an Iconic BATMAN: YEAR ONE Weapon, But This Time Even DarkerBatman and Sonic Bat Beacon DC

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Matt Reeves Addresses Whether The Batman 2 Is Using These Incredible DC Villains No Movie Has BeforeRobert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne In Full Batman Costume Driving Batmobile In The Batman

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Why DC Recast The Batman's Main Villain 2 Years LaterRobert Pattinson&39;s Batman and Bruce Wayne looking shocked in The Batman

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

I’m Now Convinced Riddler Will Return in The Batman Part II (& What His New Role Will Be)Robert Pattinson As Batman In Full Costume With Paul Dano As Riddler In The Batman

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

"The Spectre Of Batman Is There": The Batman Spinoff Team Addresses Robert Pattinson Cameo HopesRobert Pattinson as Batman Looking Through A Rainsoaked Window In The Batman

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »