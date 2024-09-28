Batgirl's Brutal New Injury: A Major Redesign and Plot Twist in DC vs. Vampires

TRIGGER WARNING: Graphic Violence - Article Includes Comic Panel of Barbara Gordon Getting Shot by the Joker! Barbara Gordon ’s life-altering injury in The Killing Joke may have redefined her character, but it pales in comparison to the brutality of Batgirl ’s latest injury, which has led to a major redesign that's undeniably hardcore.

Matthew Rosenberg, Matthew Manning, Otto Schmidt, and Acky Bright’s DC vs. Vampires: World War V #5 may not release until December 11, 2024, but its solicitations have already dropped a major spoiler—Vampire Queen Barbara Gordon lives on. Related Hush Returns In the Last Way Anyone Expected & I Think He Just Killed Batgirl The iconic Batman villain, Hush, has made a return to comics in a way no one could have predicted, and I’m 99% sure he just killed Batgirl.

Barbara’s facial scars and the brutal story behind them have undeniably elevated her to one of DC’s top-tier badasses. Though this narrative exists outside of mainstream continuity, it underscores that somewhere in the multiverse, there’s a Batgirl who not only killed the former vampire king, Dick Grayson, but also survived an assassination attempt that left her burned beyond recognition.

Batgirl Barbara Gordon DC Comics DC Vs Vampires Vampire Queen

