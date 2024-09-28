Bane and Deathstroke Teaming Up in Future DC Movies?

While Warner Bros. Discovery's shakeup with James Gunn and Peter Safran to helm DC Comics movies promised a fresh start, the studio has remained relatively quiet since then. The new regime is focusing on building a cohesive universe, starting with films like Superman: Legacy slated for release in July 2025. However, details about upcoming projects remain scarce, leaving fans eagerly awaiting concrete announcements.
Amidst this uncertainty, recent rumors suggest an unexpected pairing for future DC movies: Bane and Deathstroke. These two formidable villains haven't shared significant screen time together but are renowned for their physical prowess and ability to challenge Batman. Although their comic book histories lack direct connections, their potential interactions offer exciting possibilities for storytelling. Will they clash as rivals? Form an unlikely alliance? The possibilities are endless, mirroring the open-ended nature of Gunn and Safran's ambitious reboot project
