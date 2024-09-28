Baltic Countries Seek EU Funding For Border Security Line

HELSINKI – NATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will seek European Union funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus , Estonia’s officials said Saturday.

“At the same time, it strengthens the security of the European Union and the military defense of its borders, which is why we clearly see that the EU could also financially support the project,” he said. The ministers said that external threats at the Baltic-Polish frontier are increasingly growing and ramping up fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus “remains a high-priority contributing to our pledge to defend every inch of territory.”

NATO Russia Belarus EU Funding Border Security

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NATO members seek EU funding for Baltic Defense LineEstonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland plan to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus. The three Baltic countries initially announced the plan for a “Baltic Defense Line” in January.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Baltic states and Poland seek EU funds for a massive border defense lineNATO members Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will seek European Union funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus. The three Baltic countries initially announced the plan for a “Baltic Defense Line” in January.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

India and Singapore agree to cooperate on chips as countries seek to strengthen partnership'Singapore is not just a partner, it is an inspiration for every developing country. We want to create a bunch of Singapores in India,' Modi said in a meeting with Wong.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Congressional Leaders Seek Funding Deal to Avert Government ShutdownWith a partial government shutdown looming in eight days, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has unveiled a new temporary funding proposal that excludes controversial election security measures. Congressional Democrats and Republicans now face a tight deadline to reach a deal.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Johnson to sidestep GOP rebels on government funding, seek Dem support to avoid shutdownHouse Speaker Mike Johnson is poised to seek Democratic help to pass his government funding plan after a conservative rebellion derailed his initial measure.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Countries seeking two-state solution must stop funding Israel's settlementsTalks are incomplete without a comprehensive, blanket and universal upending of Israel's settlement enterprise - which too many nations financially support.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »