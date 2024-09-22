Bally's Whimsical Spring Collection Draws Inspiration from Dadaism and Nature

Bally ’s spring show, once again staged at Milan’s 16th century cloisters of the San Simpliciano basilica, fit with the brand’s rigorous lineup by creative director Simone Bellotti . But he also has been adding an irreverent and whimsical twist to his sober trenches and tailored suits, as was the case this season.

Ahead of the show, Bellotti pointed to a 1916 image on his mood board of German poet Hugo Ball, a founder of the Dada artistic movement and of Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich, wearing a concave steel habit.

Bally has been underscoring its unique “Swissness” as chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto puts it, and Bellotti has been playing with metallic details shaped like tiny cow bells, for example. For spring, he took the bell inspiration further, as seen in the skirts and bags in the shape. Some trapeze doctor’s bags also stood out with an alpine floral palette with topstitched details.

