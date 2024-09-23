Bachelorette Finale Ends In Shocking Twist

Spoilers for the finale of The Bachelorette ahead. If season 21 of The Bachelorette —led by the franchise’s first-ever Asian American lead—began as a slow burn, then Tuesday’s finale was a full-on inferno. Every Bachelorette season is lauded as the most dramatic ever, but this time, the show actually earned that label.

Not just any girls…but Maria.” That would be Maria Georgas, Tran’s former Bachelor castmate—and ABC’s rumored first choice for the next Bachelorette. Shortly thereafter, Tran said Strader was “in New York clubbing with Jeremy ,” one of her top four contestants. After the camera cut to a guilty-looking Simon, Strader insisted that he’d been in New York on a “work trip” and stumbled through a series of other half-baked apologies.

The Bachelorette Michelle Tran Finale Marcus Shoberg Devin Strader Reality TV

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jenn Tran's journey on 'The Bachelorette' ends in dramatic finaleShe made history as the first Asian American to lead the franchise.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelorette’ finale ends in heartbreakJenn Tran’s “Bachelorette” journey came to a “really tough” close during the Tuesday finale, according to host Jesse Palmer.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

‘Bachelorette’ Finale: Did Devin Strader Ghost Jenn Tran?ABC’s the Bachelorette delivered its first Asian American lead, 26-year-old Jenn Tran, a very unhappy ending.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Jesse Palmer Was 'Heartbroken' for Jenn Tran at Bachelorette FinaleJesse Palmer shared his thoughts on Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s breakup during ‘The Bachelorette’ finale

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Bachelorette Jenn Tran Had Hope for Devin Reconciliation Until FinaleFormer Bachelorette Jenn Tran held out some hope for a reconciliation with Devin Strader until the season 21 live finale

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21 Finale Sparks Backlash With FansThe-Bachelorette-.Jenn-Tran-Crying-Finale-Show

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »