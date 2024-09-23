Bachelorette Finale Ends In Shocking Twist

Spoilers for the finale of The Bachelorette ahead. If season 21 of The Bachelorette —led by the franchise’s first-ever Asian American lead—began as a slow burn, then Tuesday’s finale was a full-on inferno. Every Bachelorette season is lauded as the most dramatic ever, but this time, the show actually earned that label.
Not just any girls…but Maria.” That would be Maria Georgas, Tran’s former Bachelor castmate—and ABC’s rumored first choice for the next Bachelorette. Shortly thereafter, Tran said Strader was “in New York clubbing with Jeremy ,” one of her top four contestants. After the camera cut to a guilty-looking Simon, Strader insisted that he’d been in New York on a “work trip” and stumbled through a series of other half-baked apologies.
The Bachelorette Michelle Tran Finale Marcus Shoberg Devin Strader Reality TV
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »