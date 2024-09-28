Baby Hippo's Viral Glow Sparks New Makeup Trend on TikTok

Moo Deng , the baby pygmy hippo from Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, has charmed the internet with her playful antics. From biting caregivers to letting out dramatic screams during bath time, her viral moments have captured hearts globally. Now, Moo Deng ’s glossy skin and pink cheeks have sparked a new makeup trend on TikTok, where beauty creators are replicating her soft, glowing look.

As the trend continues to spread, Moo Deng's viral charm has made its mark on the beauty world.To achieve Moo Deng’s adorable, glowing look, beauty influencers have shared their favorite products that perfectly recreate her glossy skin and soft pink cheeks. From viral TikTok tutorials to recommendations from top creators, these products have become go-to choices for mimicking the baby pygmy hippo’s signature style.

Makeup Tiktok Baby Hippo Moo Deng Viral Trend

