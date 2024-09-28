Jam packed issues filled with the latest cutting-edge research, technology and theories delivered in an entertaining and visually stunning way, aiming to educate and inspire readers of all ages"Aurora," a baby falcon push toy, is seen floating in front of the crew consoles aboard SpaceX's Dragon"Freedom" serving as Crew-9 's zero-g indicator on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin hold up their Soyuz MS-10 zero-g indicators, including"Aurora," a baby falcon plush toy that Hague flew again on SpaceX's Crew-9 launch on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.when the Russian Soyuz FG rocket that he and Ovchinin were riding on failed. A launch escape tower pulled theirHague's third launch and second time to space on Saturday went just as smoothly, and even made some history.

"I absolutely love the history that this zero-g indicator has for Nick, specifically, and I'm sure Alexey will be happy to be reunited with as well," said Cardman, who joined NASA's coverage of the launch." getting the band back together."Aurora is a bean bag-type stuffed falcon that was marketed by Puffkins under the name"Swoop." First made in 1994, the toy is no longer in production.

