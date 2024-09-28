Avalanche coach Jared Bednar weighs pros and cons of keeping MacKinnon, Rantanen together

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his 2-0 goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammate Nathan MacKinnon during the first period at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Jared Bednar has been answering questions about the positives and negatives of playing his superstar forwards, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen , together versus apart, for several seasons.

Bednar’s recent history suggests he wants to be a “load up the top line” coach in these types of situations. MacKinnon played 83.9% of his 5-on-5 minutes with Rantanen last season. He spent more time on the ice at evens with Rantanen than No. 1 goalie Alexandar Georgiev. If the Avs begin the season with MacKinnon between Drouin and Rantanen, opposing teams will obviously do all that they can to load up their top defensive players to slow them down. Even if the top trio excels, Colorado is going to need contributions from the second line.

“With a long training camp, I’d like to give some guys who played in a top-six role in the American League or wherever they came from an opportunity to play a top-six role. If they can’t get anything done, then we’ll have to adjust and change our strategy.”

Avalanche Mackinnon Rantanen Bednar NHL Colorado

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



denverpost / 🏆 13. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pittsburgh Pirates Remove David Bednar as CloserPittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton removed right-handed pitcher David Bednar as closer.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Avalanche's Small Stature A Question Mark for the Upcoming SeasonDespite boasting world-class skill, elite team speed, and a deep defense core, the Colorado Avalanche face questions about their size. Coach Jared Bednar emphasizes that size isn't everything, highlighting smaller players who play bigger. However, the Avs rank last in average player weight, raising concerns about their ability to compete physically in the playoffs.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Size Not Everything: Can Speed Make Up For Weight In Avalanche's Lineup?The Colorado Avalanche are known for their elite speed and skill, but questions arise about whether they can compensate for a relatively light roster. With the team's average weight ranking at the lower end of the league, coach Jared Bednar emphasizes playing hard and bigger than size.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Bears HC Has High Praise For Dynamic Rams RookieBears' head coach had praise for Rams rookie Jared Verse

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Jared Allen praises Vikings leadership and 'aggressive' defenseVikings legend Jared Allen thinks that, despite a season-ending injury to their rookie QB, his former team is on the right track.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Five teams built to beat the Chiefs: No. 2, Jared Goff's LionsFOX Sports is ranking the QBs and teams best equipped to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from three-peating. No. 2 on our list: Jared Goff and the Lions.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »