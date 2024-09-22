Autumnal Equinox Arrives This Sunday

Even though pumpkin spice-flavored everything made a premature return to menus and store shelves everywhere, the first day of fall is actually this Sunday.Sept. 22, marks the first day of the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. It begins approximately at 8:43 a.m. ET.Meanwhile, meteorological fall begins on Sept. 1 and makes it easier to keep seasonal weather records, according to FOX Weather.

Below-average precipitation is likely in much of the central U.S., the Intermountain West, the Southwest and southern Alaska.

Equinox Fall Autumn Weather Forecast Hurricane Season

