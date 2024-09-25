Autopsy Rules Man's Death A Homicide After Being Shot 13 Times By Police

was shot 13 times by police, and also had injuries from a taser that was deployed at his chest. His death was ruled as a homicide.RELATED |The shooting happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 10 in an alley behind police substation 4 at 248 East 11th Avenue; but police had interacted with Mahmoudi at least twice earlier the same day.
CPD's Mobile Crisis Response Unit first encountered him around 7 p.m. Police officers encountered him again a few hours later, around 10:30 p.m., after people who lived in the same building reported that he wasn't letting anyone inside and had displayed an "edged weapon." At 1:30 a.m., officers found Mahmoudi walking around in an alleyway located in the same area. That is whenOfficers say they commanded him to drop the weapons numerous times, but he did not comply.
We just saw guns everywhere and police officers with guns out all point at a house," a student told ABC 6 News. "I was scared. You look out the window and you see police cars and you have no idea what’s going on. You’re not seeing alerts. You see police officers with their weapons out. It’s like, how serious is this? Anything could happen."
OSU said the situation did not meet the criteria for a Buckeye Alert, due to the location of the incident.
Police Shooting Homicide Columbus Ohio Autopsy Report
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »