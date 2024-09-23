Authorities Transition Missing Teen Search To Recovery At Jacksonville Beach

Dozens of crime survivors heading to Washington D.C. for marchGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– Officials have moved to search and recovery for a missing 15-year-old boy at Jacksonville Beach who was last seen in the ocean on Saturday.

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, the JSO Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard have been on the scene searching for him. Officials said that at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, an Ocean Rescue Lifeguard was alerted by a beachgoer about a swimmer in distress, approximately one to two blocks north of the lifeguard tower.

Ocean Rescue said it searched the swimmer’s last known location and confirmed he was missing after being caught in a rip current. The search transitioned to recovery operations Saturday evening, meaning authorities believe the teen could not have survived this long in the water. Search efforts continued through the night.

Missing Teen Jacksonville Beach Rip Current Recovery Operation Ocean Rescue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sisters of the Sea gearing up for 26th annual Women’s Surf Classic in Jacksonville BeachSisters of the Sea is a women’s surfing group that has been together since 1997. The Jacksonville Beach based non-profit meets on the first Sunday of each month to clean up the beach and hit the waves.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Florida Fin Fest returns to Jacksonville Beach with free live music, ocean conservation educationThe 2024 Florida Fin Fest will return to the Seawalk Pavillion in Jacksonville Beach next weekend with plenty of opportunities to learn about ocean conservation and of course, lots of music.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

American Beach: The story of The Beach LadyAmerican Beach has a storied history of being a safe place for Black Americans, and one woman made sure the beach’s history wasn’t erased.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

2025 Land Rover Defender Beach Break aims for the beach for $73,325The 2025 Land Rover Defender Beach Break limited-edition will be quite rare with only 20 units set for production.

Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »

After Belmar’s beach excess, it’s time to rethink beach accessThe sponsor of the state's beach-access law says Belmar didn't follow when the cops arrested a surfer

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »

Watch beach badge protester being removed from Jersey Shore beach by policeThe man appeared to have entered the beach in protest of a surfer recently being thrown to the ground by police.

Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »