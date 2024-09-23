Authorities Transition Missing Teen Search To Recovery At Jacksonville Beach

Dozens of crime survivors heading to Washington D.C. for marchGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider Deals– Officials have moved to search and recovery for a missing 15-year-old boy at Jacksonville Beach who was last seen in the ocean on Saturday.
Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, the JSO Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard have been on the scene searching for him. Officials said that at about 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, an Ocean Rescue Lifeguard was alerted by a beachgoer about a swimmer in distress, approximately one to two blocks north of the lifeguard tower.
Ocean Rescue said it searched the swimmer’s last known location and confirmed he was missing after being caught in a rip current. The search transitioned to recovery operations Saturday evening, meaning authorities believe the teen could not have survived this long in the water. Search efforts continued through the night.
Missing Teen Jacksonville Beach Rip Current Recovery Operation Ocean Rescue
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: motorauthority - 🏆 61. / 68 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »