Australian Dollar Remains Solid Due To Hawkish Sentiment Surrounding The RBA

The Australian Dollar receives support from the hawkish sentiment surrounding the upcoming RBA monetary policy decision. The AUD could have received support as the PBoC injected liquidity into the banking system. The AUD/USD pair remains solid as the RBA is expected to keep Official Cash Rate steady at 4.35% on Tuesday. The Australian Dollar gains ground against the US Dollar despite the weaker Purchasing Managers Index data released on Monday.
6890 level. On the downside, the AUD/USD pair may find support around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average at 0.6771, with the next key support at the psychological level of 0.6700. A break below the latter could lead the pair toward its six-week low at 0.6622. AUD/USD: Daily Chart Australian Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
Australian Dollar US Dollar RBA Pboc Interest Rates
