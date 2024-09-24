Australian Dollar Remains Solid as RBA Expected To Maintain Rates

The Australian Dollar remains solid near nine-month high of 0.6839 as RBA is expected to maintain current rates at 4.35%. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Australia Consumer Confidence Index increased by 0.8 points this week, reaching 84.9. The US Dollar faces challenges as Fed policymakers project additional rate cuts totaling 50 basis points in 2024. The Australian Dollar inches higher against the US Dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy decision scheduled for Tuesday.

Commonwealth Bank has adjusted its expectation for the first Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut of 25 basis points, moving it from November 2024 to December 2024. This shift follows a robust employment rate and a continued hawkish outlook from the central bank, according to Yahoo Finance. Australian Employment Change came in at 47.5K in August, down from 48.9K in July, but well above the consensus forecast of 25.0K. The Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.

Australian Dollar RBA Interest Rates Consumer Confidence US Dollar Federal Reserve

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Dollar declines on Friday despite hawkish RBAThe AUD/USD declined by 0.85% in Friday's session, now hovering near the 0.6700 level following the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for August.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar stays strong while markets brace for RBAOn Monday the AUD/USD was seen rising by 0.40% to 0.6835 by late in the US session.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar rises after US CPI, RBA signalsThe AUD/USD rose by 0.25% to 0.6670 on Wednesday as markets reacted to the release of US inflation data and comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar moves little following RBA Hunter's remarks, US Presidential DebateThe AUD/USD pair holds its position on Wednesday, following remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Assistant Governor for Economics, Sarah Hunter.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar Remains Solid Due To Hawkish Sentiment Surrounding The RBAThe Australian dollar (AUD) gained ground against the US dollar (USD) despite weaker Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data, attributed to the People's Bank of China (PBoC)'s liquidity injection and hawkish expectations surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)'s upcoming interest rate decision.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Australian Dollar rises slightly on weak US data and hawkish RBAThe AUD/USD pair traded in a tight range on Thursday but tallied daily gains after the USD was seen weak after mixed US data.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »