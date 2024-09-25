Austin Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Police Association Amid Staffing Crisis

The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association reached a tentative labor agreement Monday afternoon for the first time in over a year.

Tuesday night, community members in the Joslin neighborhood of southwest Austin said the uptick in crime has led them to feel unsafe in their own area, and wished more officers were available to respond to their calls. This comes as APD is in the midst of a staffing crisis, "When you look at Austin's staffing crisis, it can go as far back as 2016, from me looking at it," said Davis.

Austin Police Department Labor Agreement Staffing Crisis Crime Pay Raise

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City of Austin reaches tentative labor agreement with Austin Police AssociationThe City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) have reached a tentative labor agreement, according to Austin Police Association President Michael Bu

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Ruben Gallego urges DOJ to loosen oversight of Phoenix Police Department after state police association endorsementPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive team up to adopt out 75 shelter dogsAustin FC and Austin Pets Alive announced today the adoption of 75 Austin FC Mascot from Austin Pets Alive'Every dogs that gets adopted through this parthershi

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

KUT, Austin's NPR StationNews and information for Austin and Central Texas from KUT, Austin's NPR Station We’re back! Read: 🚊 The light-rail tunnel under downtown might not happen after all: ⚡️ A power grid fix in the works that ignores last year’s blackout: 🏢 What's the history behind ACC’s Pinnacle campus?

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Austin's police union, city agree to a $218 million, five-year labor contractThe deal would give police officers a 28% raise over the next five years. Austin City Council is expected to vote on the contract Oct. 10.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Arizona Police Association endorses Ruben Gallego for Senate after backing TrumpPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »