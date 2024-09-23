Austin Gold Announces Passing Of Company Director Ben Leboe

announces with great sadness the passing of Company director Ben Leboe - our wonderful friend, mentor and business partner.
A devoted husband and father, we are grateful Ben was surrounded by his loving family in his final days. He will be missed dearly.Austin is a gold exploration company focused on gold targets and making district-scale gold discoveries in the southwestern United States. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made.
