Aurora City Council Bans Call-In Public Comment, Limits Speakers To Residents

DENVER — Have beef with the way things are being run in Aurora and want city leaders to know about it? You better show up during public comment if you want to be heard.That’s because Aurora City Council on Monday voted 7-2 to adopt a resolution which changes the rules for how public comment is conducted from now on.

The new rules effectively ban the public from calling in and limits public comment only to Aurora residents who show up in-person.Those wishing to speak must sign up, in-person, with the City Clerk no earlier than 5 p.m. and no later than 6:20 p.m. on the date they wish to be heard.If anyone wants to speak on an agenda item that is not during the general public comment, the deadline to sign-up is 1 p.m.

Aurora City Council Public Comment Residents Restrictions

