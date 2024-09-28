Attack Targeting Nasrallah Kills Dozens in Lebanon, US Weighs Military Response

The attack targeting Nasrallah killed at least 11 people and injured 108, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The damage is extensive and the official death toll is likely to rise.The U.S.

There is still a chance that the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group is re-routed from Europe to the Middle East, but as of now there is no indication that is happening. It arrives in the European theater in about a week but could quickly be re-assigned to U.S. Central Command.At least 33 people have been killed in Lebanon today as a result of Israeli attacks on the country, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

In an update later in the day the IDF said a projectile launch crossed from Lebanon into Israel before falling in Mitzpe Hagit, an Israeli outpost in the West Bank, causing a fire.The U.S. State Department advised Americans in Lebanon to sign up for departure assistance. "Because as long as Nasrallah lived, he would quickly restore the capabilities we took away from Hezbollah," Netanyahu said during a briefing he held today."That’s why I gave the directive — and Nasrallah is no longer with us.

Israel had tried repeatedly to reach a separate diplomatic solution with Hezbollah since October 8th but Nasrallah was adamant he would continue firing until Israel made a deal with Hamas, the official told NBC News. "The Islamic world has lost a great personality, the resistance front a distinguished leader, and Hezbollah an irreplaceable figure," the Supreme Leader said in a statement shared by IRNA."However, the legacy of his decades-long efforts will continue to strengthen the foundation of resistance."Supporters of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wept in the streets of Beirut following news of his death in an Israeli airstrike.

"He has achieved what he desired — the honor of martyrdom after decades of being a brave fighter, unmatched in contemporary history," spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam said in the statement. Officials have issued evacuation orders for neighborhoods in the city’s southern suburbs. Masses of civilians were fleeing the south, heading for northern Lebanon.Key Hezbollah ally, Hamas, mourned the Hassan Nasrallah's death today, saying in a statement that the Israeli attack will"only increase the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine in determination and resolve.

Yesterday, an Israeli official told NBC News that Israel expects Hezbollah will attempt to mount a major retaliatory attack after the IDF struck the militant group’s command center in south Beirut.Israel has disrupted the status quo of its conflict with Hezbollah, former Deputy National Security Advisor for President Obama, Ben Rhodes, told NBC News.

“Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.Under Nasrallah’s leadership, Hezbollah became the most powerful Iran-backed paramilitary group in the Middle East with an arsenal of ballistic missiles trained on Israel, as well as a potent political player in Lebanon. The disciplined force has also trained other Iran proxies in the region, and fought in Syria to quell forces trying to oust the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

The successive bursts of gunfire came in a the largely Shia neighborhood of Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold. Khamenei said that wars in neither Lebanon nor Gaza could"weaken or bring down the strong structure of the resistance movement."Continuous Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon has meant that rescue workers are being killed and injured even as they sift through the rubble of earlier strikes.

"The IDF announces that yesterday , September 27th, 2024, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF," the statement said.

