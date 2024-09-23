Atlas Brew Works Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Food Trucks, Live Music And More

: Atlas Brew Works is excited to celebrate its 11th anniversary on Saturday, October 5, at the Atlas Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room. The past year was something to celebrate as Atlas Brew Works took home the bronze medal for Silent Neighbor at the 2024 US Open Beer Championship, among other accolades. From 2pm to 7pm, enjoy all beers for $5, a variety of food trucks , live music , face painting, tarot card reading, and local artisans selling Atlas-inspired wares.

Purchase a $20 ticket, which includes the first beer, and enjoy live music throughout the day from local bands, The Mighty Trouble Threat and The Capital Rat$, as well as the chance to win trivia prizes. Partake in tarot card reading from Your Magick Aunties, enjoy face painting for children , and grab delicious food offerings from The Burger Shop DMV and Beef Space BBQ. Arcade aficionados will be happy to hear the cult classic, Killer Queen, will be on free play for the entire day.

