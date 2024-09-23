AT&T Cuts 4,800 Jobs, Bringing Headcount Under 100,000

. This will lead to a pre-tax write-off in the neighborhood of $1.9 billion that the carrier will take during the current third quarter. With the layoffs,will be bringing its headcount under 100,000 for the first time since the company was created on June 30, 2000, via the merger of GTE and Bell Atlantic., the company is also handing out pink slips at a breathtaking pace. Together, approximately 475,000 people worked for both AT&T and.
Just before closing its acquisition of Time Warner, at the beginning of 2018, 252,000 people were getting paid by AT&T. That figure declined to 146,000 by the end of last June for a 42% decline. During the same time period,saw its headcount decline by one-third to 103,900 which is why the 4,800 being laid off will take the carrier under 100,000 employees.
Follow us on social media to catch the latest trending stories, watch exclusive videos, and join the conversation with our vibrant community! Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative.
AT&T Layoffs Tech Industry Workforce Reduction Efficiency
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »