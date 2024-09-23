At Least 30 Bodies Found On Boat Off Senegal Coast

Senegal 's military says at least 30 bodies were found on a boat drifting off the coast of Dakar along a route used by migrantsFILE - Senegal ese youth gather around pirogues on the beach at dusk in Fass Boye, Senegal , Aug. 29, 2023. At least 30 bodies were found on a boat drifting off the coast of Senegal ’s capital, the military said Monday, as the number of migrants leaving West Africa increases.

The navy was informed of the vessel's presence on Sunday evening and sent out a boat patrol to the area, 70 kilometers from Dakar, Ibrahima Sow, spokesperson for Senegal's military said in a statement.The advanced state of decomposition of the bodies is making the identification process very difficult, the military said, adding that investigations will provide more information on the death toll and the boat’s origin.flee conflict, poverty and a lack of jobs.

