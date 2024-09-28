ASU West Student Intervenes in Stabbing, Saves Victim's Life

An ASU West student walked into a classroom on campus and was stabbed by another student on Sept. 19. Luckily, there were others who intervened and helped the victim from further injury. Court documents tell the story of a 19-year-old student who planned an attack and chose the victim named Mara because she seemed like an "easier target."The quick actions of a witness named Matthew McCormick likely saved Mara's life.
Mara was taken to Banner Thunderbird Hospital and underwent surgery for stab wounds to her tricep and her ribcage area, where the knife cut into her spleen.She's back home now, but has a long recovery ahead.McCormick says he was not the only person in the class to step in and help Mara."It was a great job by everybody that was in that room; by the EMTs, the paramedics and police. Everybody responded really, really well.
ASU West Stabbing Intervention Heroism Campus Violence
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »
Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »